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Home / Chandigarh / ‘Turns out boy plays PUBG, other aggressive games’: Uncle of Panchkula assault victim

‘Turns out boy plays PUBG, other aggressive games’: Uncle of Panchkula assault victim

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Panchkula, Updated At : 12:33 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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6-year-old girl brutally assaulted at Panchkula Government School; family questions security protocols. Tribune file photo: Ravi Kumar
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The uncle of the six-year-old girl who was allegedly assaulted by a third-grade student inside a government school in Haryana's Panchkula said the accused child used to play aggressive games, adding that the victim was recovering under close medical supervision.

Speaking about the incident, the victim's uncle, Fazil, said the accused child had allegedly been playing aggressive games and that the boy's father had also confirmed his gaming habits.

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"The child (who committed the attack)—it turns out he plays certain types of games—aggressive games— he played PUBG, and now his father has also confirmed that he used to play PUBG and other such games, which led to these actions," Fazil said.

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Recounting the sequence of events, he said the boy first called the girl "crazy". When she objected and said she would report him for calling her that, he allegedly told her that her father was upstairs and asked her to accompany him.

On the girl's health, Fazil said she was doing better and had been receiving medical care over the past two to three days.

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"She is doing better than before... For the past two or three days, she has been receiving excellent care. The doctors are monitoring her very closely; everything is being handled well," he said.

Fazil further said, "The FIR has been filed against the school and another one was filed against the child." The incident came to light after the six-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by a third-grade student inside the premises of a government school in Panchkula.

The Education Department of Haryana has suspended two Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers with immediate effect in connection with the alleged assault.

The suspended teachers have been identified as Simranjeet Kaur and Pooja Rani. Meanwhile, the Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident.

The Commission has directed the District Education Officer, Panchkula, to submit a comprehensive, point-wise factual report detailing the action taken by the Education Department in the matter.

The victim's family questioned the school's security arrangements, claiming the accused third-grade student himself led them to the injured, unconscious girl, and asked why no one noticed the alleged attack despite CCTV cameras monitored from the principal's office.

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