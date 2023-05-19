Tutor gets 5-year jail for molesting minor

Chandigarh, May 18
Judge, Fast-Track Special Court, Swati Sehgal has sentenced a tuition teacher to five-year simple imprisonment for forcibly kissing a minor student. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.
The victim had alleged that the accused molested her while she was taking tuition. She was a student of 10th standard. Around 5 pm on August 23, 2021, she, along with her friend, was left in the tuition class while the children of lower classes had left. Meanwhile, her friend went to her house to take water. Finding her alone, the accused forcibly kissed her. She slapped the accused.
Her father also reached the spot and the accused was arrested.
Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges under Section 354, 354-A of the IPC and 8 of the POCSO Act, to which the accused pleaded not guilty.
The counsel for the accused said there was no proof that he was taking tuition classes. The Public Prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the charges.
