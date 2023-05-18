Tutor guilty in POCSO case

Chandigarh, May 17
Fast Track Special Court has held a person guilty in a case of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act registered last year. He allegedly molested a 15-year-old student while she was taking tuition from him. The victim alleged that the accused forcibly kissed her.
