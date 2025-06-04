Twice-a-week flight between Hisar and Chandigarh from June 9

A new flight between Hisar and Chandigarh is set to begin from June 9. The twice-a-week flight — which is a 72-seater aircraft — will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

Officials said that the ticket booking has commenced with one-way fare pegged around Rs 2,500.

Now, the 4-hour journey by road will be reduced to just 45 minutes by flight. The flight will depart from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh for Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar at 3:30 PM.

Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, became fully operational on April 14.

Airport officials said one more flight from Hisar to Dharamsala is in the offing which will stop at Chandigarh, possibly on Wednesdays.