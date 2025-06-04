DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Twice-a-week flight between Hisar and Chandigarh from June 9

Twice-a-week flight between Hisar and Chandigarh from June 9

It will operate on Mondays and Fridays
article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:46 PM Jun 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

A new flight between Hisar and Chandigarh is set to begin from June 9. The twice-a-week flight — which is a 72-seater aircraft — will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

Advertisement

Officials said that the ticket booking has commenced with one-way fare pegged around Rs 2,500.

Now, the 4-hour journey by road will be reduced to just 45 minutes by flight. The flight will depart from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh for Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar at 3:30 PM.

Advertisement

Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, became fully operational on April 14.

Airport officials said one more flight from Hisar to Dharamsala is in the offing which will stop at Chandigarh, possibly on Wednesdays.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts