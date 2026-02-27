Twin suicide in Sec 41; woman, brother-in-law found hanging

A 26-year-old woman and her brother-in-law allegedly died by suicide at Buterla village in Sector 41 here on Thursday afternoon. Her two children, aged three and four, were present in the room at the time of the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Nagma and her brother-in-law Murasleen (24), the younger brother of her husband. According to the police, the bodies were found hanging inside a room of their residence.

The police said Nagma’s husband had travelled to Uttar Pradesh for work. When his repeated video calls to his wife went unanswered, the elder child eventually picked up the phone and reportedly told him that “chachu is not coming down” following which he noticed Murasleen hanging in the background.

Alarmed, the husband immediately contacted a relative working in Mohali. The relative rushed to the house and informed the police around 2 pm. The bodies were brought down with the help of neighbours before the police arrived.

Forensic teams examined the scene, but no suicide note was recovered. The bodies have been sent to the GMSH, Sector 16, for a post-mortem examination.

The family originally hailed from Bijnor in UP. Nagma’s husband works as an air-conditioner repair mechanic, while Murasleen was a carpenter.