Twin Towers by AARV Developers to redefine luxury living in Zirakpur

Located on High Ground Road, the project will offer excellent connectivity to Chandigarh, Patiala, Airport Road, leading schools, hospitals, and retail hubs

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:21 PM Jan 09, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo: Instagram/@aarv.developers
After over 16 years of success in Punjab, AARV Developers is set to begin a new chapter in the real estate sector with its first residential project, Twin Towers.

Founded by four industrialist brothers, AARV Developers is a boutique, new-age real estate brand built on trust, superior construction quality, and a long-term value-driven philosophy.

Located on High Ground Road, Zirakpur, the project will offer excellent connectivity to Chandigarh, Patiala, Airport Road, leading schools, hospitals, and retail hubs.

AARV Developers’ focus is not merely on erecting buildings, but on creating landmarks that elevate modern lifestyles and become a lasting legacy for generations to come. Transparent processes, trustworthy construction quality, and a people-centric approach will be the hallmark of this project, said a press release.

