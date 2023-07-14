Twin TT titles for Chandigarh veteran

Chandigarh, July 13
City veteran Jawahar Lal Bhandari won two medals in the recently concluded 5th Manna Singh Memorial Table Tennis Tournament. Bhandari (66) won the 49+ singles title and ended up runners-up in the 59+ singles event. Over 60 veterans from Delhi, Punjab, HP and Chandigarh participated in the championship.
Tribune Shorts
