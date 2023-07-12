Two acquitted in murder bid case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 11

A local court has acquitted two persons — Surjeet, and Neeraj of Mauli Jagran — in an attempt to murder case after the prosecution failed to prove the charge.

The police had booked the duo under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 341, 354, 307 and 506 of the IPC on May 8 last year, following a woman’s complaint at the Mauli Jagran police station.

The complaint, Mamta, had stated that on April 30, 2022, the duo and some residents of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, had attacked her with swords and sticks. She sustained a cut in the ear. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. But while she was en route from the hospital to her house on May 4 the following month, Sujeet allegedly tried to mow her down with a tempo. After the completion of the probe, a report was presented in the court under Section 173 of the CrPC. The court had then framed charges against the duo, but they pleaded not guilty. Vivek Kathuria, who represented the accused in the case, asserted that the duo was being falsely implicated. He pointed to some inconsistencies in the claims made by the complainant and other witnesses to back his claim. The court ended up acquitting both the accused.