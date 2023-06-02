Two acquitted of robbery at Sec 23 jewellery store

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh has acquitted two accused in a three-year-old robbery case as the prosecution failed to prove the charges.

The police had registered a case against Rohit Puri and Pargat Singh for commission of offences under Sections 397, 307, 511 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25/27-54-59 of the Arms Act on a complaint of the owner of jewellery shop, Sanjay Kumar.

The complainant stated that he ran a gold testing shop in Sector 23-C under the name ‘Shree Gold Testing’. He said his two relatives Dadasho Chauhan and Vishal Dewakar also worked at the shop. On December 9, 2020, Dadasho got a phone call from Rohit, who ran gold business in Sector 15, that his friends wanted to test some metal and they would visit their shop. Later, Rohit and three others visited the Sector 23 shop and said they had to sell metal.

In the meantime, one of Rohit’s accomplices took out a pistol and demanded that all articles be put into a bag. The complainant claimed that when they objected to it, an accomplice of Rohit fired a bullet, which hit Dadasho. On this, they pushed the assailants and ran away.

Rohit and Pargat Singh were arrested during the investigation of the case.

Harish Bhardwaj and Rabindra Pandit, the counsels for the accused, argued that their clients were falsely implicated in the case. On the other hand, the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against them.