Two advocates booked for murder bid

Advocates Ravneet Kaur and Simranjit Singh Blassi were booked for murder bid and criminal intimidation.

Advertisement

The action came following a day of dramatic incidents in Courtroom No. 1 where the accused allegedly misbehaved with the Secretary and other members of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association.

Kaur first accused the Secretary of confiscating her bag and laptop. Later, accompanied by Blassi, she entered the Executive Office and misbehaved with the Secretary and other Bar members present there. Kaur sought that the court fix the matter for the next day, a request that was allowed despite strong objections from nearly 100 members.

Advertisement

The Bar Association members said Kaur allegedly created a ruckus after leaving the court. Along with Blassi, she also assaulted members of the Bar.

Blassi was reportedly seen carrying a sword within the court premises. Both accused were taken into police custody after the incident.

Advertisement

The Bar Association expressed disappointment over the initial inaction by police. The Executive Committee noted that objectionable social media posts targeting Bar members, including the president and honorary secretary, had also drawn no action from the authorities.

The Association had announced to resort to an indefinite strike on September 18 in case no action was taken. A case was later registered against the two advocates under Sections 115(2),126(2), 109(1), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.