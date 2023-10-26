Two Amritsar-based drug suppliers held

Chandigarh, October 25
The police have arrested two Amritsar-based drug suppliers who procured the banned items from Pakistan-based smugglers through drones.
On October 15, a police patrolling team nabbed a person on suspicion near the Housing Board light point and recovered 53.60-gm heroin from his possession. He was identified as Harpreet Singh, 28, alias Happy, of Amritsar.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Mani Majra police station.
During his remand, Harpreet disclosed the name of an Amritsar-based main drug suppler as Ranjeet. A team of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) conducted a raid at Daoke village in Amritsar and arrested Ranjeet, alias Rana, 28, on October 18. The team recovered 106.36-gm heroin on his instance from his village two days later.
He was produced in a court, which sent him to seven-day police remand.
The suspect disclosed that his village was located near the Pakistan border and a lots of boys from his village were involved in heroin smuggling. One of them helped him contact a Pakistan-based supplier. Later, Ranjeet came in contact with more smugglers. He sent his location to Pakistan-based smugglers and Noor, one of them, sent him a consignment, which was reportedly dropped on the given location through a drone. He later delivered it to Harpreet and one Ranjit Singh of his village, who was arrested by the police on October 24.
