Two Andhra women convicted in 2012 PGI entrance test scam

A Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, has convicted two women from Andhra Pradesh in the 2012 PGI MD/MS entrance examination scam, in which dummy candidates were allegedly arranged to help candidates clear the postgraduate medical entrance test through electronic gadgets and forged documents.

The convicts, Votikunta Devika and Gali Sivageetha, both residents of Chittoor district, pleaded guilty during the prosecution evidence stage. The court recorded that their pleas were voluntary and made without any fear, coercion, pressure, inducement or threat from the investigating agency.

According to the CBI, the case was registered following allegations that P Gurivi Reddy and his associates had arranged dummy candidates, mostly women, to facilitate cheating in the MD/MS entrance examination conducted by PGIMER on November 10, 2012, at 11 centres in Chandigarh.

The investigation revealed that Gurivi Reddy had allegedly arranged 14 dummy candidates with the help of other accused persons, promising them Rs 2 lakh each. The women allegedly submitted two application forms each, carrying different photographs and forged signatures, to appear in the examination. They were neither medical students nor eligible to take the entrance test. A total of 28 application forms were thus submitted by the 14 women.

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The CBI alleged that Gurivi Reddy had arranged accommodation for the accused, helpers and candidates at Hotel KC Residency, Sector 35-B, Hotel Royal Inn and Hotel Landmark, both in Sector 22. Samsung Galaxy phones and several SIM cards were also procured for the operation.

The dummy candidates allegedly used Bluetooth devices, mobile phones, buttonhole cameras and earphones to transmit images of question papers from examination halls. A mobile application, Snapsync, was configured on the phones to upload the photographs online. The question papers were to be sent to Patna and Hyderabad, where Dr Ganga Dhar and Dr Kotesh were stationed to solve them and communicate the answers to Gurivi Reddy in Chandigarh. The answers were then to be relayed to candidates appearing in the examination through concealed electronic devices.

The court held Devika and Sivageetha guilty under Sections 120-B read with Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 511 of the IPC.

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Observing that the convicts had shown a genuine desire to repent, the court said the sentence should also serve as a deterrent to others. Both women were sentenced to the period already undergone by them in judicial custody and fined Rs 2,500 each.