Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Two Andhra women convicted in 2012 PGI entrance test scam

Two Andhra women convicted in 2012 PGI entrance test scam

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:24 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In a crackdown on interstate drug trafficking networks, Shimla police have arrested three alleged drug suppliers from Chandigarh after tracing backward linkages in two separate cases. Representative image/File
Advertisement

A Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, has convicted two women from Andhra Pradesh in the 2012 PGI MD/MS entrance examination scam, in which dummy candidates were allegedly arranged to help candidates clear the postgraduate medical entrance test through electronic gadgets and forged documents.

The convicts, Votikunta Devika and Gali Sivageetha, both residents of Chittoor district, pleaded guilty during the prosecution evidence stage. The court recorded that their pleas were voluntary and made without any fear, coercion, pressure, inducement or threat from the investigating agency.

According to the CBI, the case was registered following allegations that P Gurivi Reddy and his associates had arranged dummy candidates, mostly women, to facilitate cheating in the MD/MS entrance examination conducted by PGIMER on November 10, 2012, at 11 centres in Chandigarh.

The investigation revealed that Gurivi Reddy had allegedly arranged 14 dummy candidates with the help of other accused persons, promising them Rs 2 lakh each. The women allegedly submitted two application forms each, carrying different photographs and forged signatures, to appear in the examination. They were neither medical students nor eligible to take the entrance test. A total of 28 application forms were thus submitted by the 14 women.

Advertisement

The CBI alleged that Gurivi Reddy had arranged accommodation for the accused, helpers and candidates at Hotel KC Residency, Sector 35-B, Hotel Royal Inn and Hotel Landmark, both in Sector 22. Samsung Galaxy phones and several SIM cards were also procured for the operation.

The dummy candidates allegedly used Bluetooth devices, mobile phones, buttonhole cameras and earphones to transmit images of question papers from examination halls. A mobile application, Snapsync, was configured on the phones to upload the photographs online. The question papers were to be sent to Patna and Hyderabad, where Dr Ganga Dhar and Dr Kotesh were stationed to solve them and communicate the answers to Gurivi Reddy in Chandigarh. The answers were then to be relayed to candidates appearing in the examination through concealed electronic devices.

The court held Devika and Sivageetha guilty under Sections 120-B read with Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 511 of the IPC.

Advertisement

Observing that the convicts had shown a genuine desire to repent, the court said the sentence should also serve as a deterrent to others. Both women were sentenced to the period already undergone by them in judicial custody and fined Rs 2,500 each.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts