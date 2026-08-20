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Home / Chandigarh / Two arrested; 7 phones, two scooters recovered

Two arrested; 7 phones, two scooters recovered

A case was registered, and during investigation, the two accused were arrested

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Nitin Jain
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:01 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh Police have arrested two accused within 24 hours of a theft incident, recovered seven mobile phones and two scooters from their possession.

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A police team arrested Sarvesh, 24, a resident of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh, and Sagar, 21, a resident of Burail village, Sector 45, in connection with an FIR registered on August 17.

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Police said Neeraj Kumar, a labourer from Gopalganj district in Bihar, had filed a complaint, stating that he and five co-workers were sleeping at a construction site in Sector 33-C on August 15, when an unidentified person stole his phone and another belonging to his friend. A case was registered, and during investigation, the two accused were arrested and the phones recovered.

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On the disclosure of Sarvesh, the police recovered five more mobile phones from a forest area near the Health Department office in Sector 34-A. On the disclosure of Sagar, the two scooters were recovered from an unauthorised parking area in front of Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Sector 44. Both were later sent to judicial custody.

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