Two arrested after raid at Panchkula club serving hookah

The police raided a club in Sector 9 for allegedly serving flavoured hookah illegally and arrested two people from the spot.

The action was taken as part of a special campaign against drug abuse in the district. The raid was conducted late on Sunday night at Purple Frog after police received information about illegal hookah being served.

Upon reaching the club, officers found flavoured hookah being offered to customers. Two individuals, Pramod, a resident of Chandigarh, and Mukesh Kumar from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, were arrested.

During the police interrogation, the arrestd accused revealed that they were serving hookah on the instructions of the club operator.

During the search, police recovered seven hookahs, seven chillums, seven pipes and five packets of flavoured tobacco.

The accused failed to produce any license or permit for serving hookah. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.