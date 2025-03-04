DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Two arrested after raid at Panchkula club serving hookah

Two arrested after raid at Panchkula club serving hookah

The action was taken as part of a special campaign against drug abuse in the district
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 03:39 AM Mar 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The arrested accused in custody of the Panchkula police on Monday.
Advertisement

The police raided a club in Sector 9 for allegedly serving flavoured hookah illegally and arrested two people from the spot.

The action was taken as part of a special campaign against drug abuse in the district. The raid was conducted late on Sunday night at Purple Frog after police received information about illegal hookah being served.

Upon reaching the club, officers found flavoured hookah being offered to customers. Two individuals, Pramod, a resident of Chandigarh, and Mukesh Kumar from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, were arrested.

Advertisement

During the police interrogation, the arrestd accused revealed that they were serving hookah on the instructions of the club operator.

During the search, police recovered seven hookahs, seven chillums, seven pipes and five packets of flavoured tobacco.

Advertisement

The accused failed to produce any license or permit for serving hookah. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper