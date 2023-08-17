Mohali: Two arrested for assault, firing in air

Mohali, August 16
The police have arrested two persons, identified as Satish Kumar, a resident of Jagatpura, and Abhijit Singh, a resident of Faidan Nizampur, Chandigarh, for allegedly firing in the air and attacking a resident of Sector 45, Karamjit Singh, and his friends near City Park, Sector 68, on August 9.
The suspects were arrested from near the Burail Jail road on August 12. They were produced in a local court on August 13, which remanded them in police custody for two days. A few more suspects in the case are yet to be arrested. A case under Sections 307, 326, 148 and 149 of IPC and the Arms Act has been registered at Phase-8 police station.
