Two arrested for battery theft in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested for stealing batteries from an e-rickshaw. Complainant Inderpal, a resident of Mauli Jagran, stated that someone stole four batteries from his e-rickshaw parked at his house on February 25. The police registered a case at the Mauli Jagran police station and later arrested two persons, identified as Puran (26) and Dheeraj (22), both residents of Mauli Complex, in the case. TNS

Youth robbed of purse, phone

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old youth was attacked and robbed of purse and a mobile phone by an unidentified person at Daria village. Complainant Parmod Jaiswal, a native of Bihar, who is an auto driver and presently residing in Daria, reported that his brother’s grandson Sahil, who had recently arrived in the city in search of work, was attacked and robbed on his way home. The police were informed about the incident following which a PCR reached the spot and rushed the victim to the GMCH in Sector 32. A case of robbery has been registered at the Industrial Area police station and an investigation initiated into it. TNS

Thieves strike at Ram Darbar house

Ram Darbar: Thieves decamped with Rs 15,000, gold and silver jewellery and household goods from a house at Ram Darbar, Phase II. Complainant Abhinandan Pandey reported that the theft took place between February 15 and 27. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.

Vedant enters tennis quarters

Mohali: Chandigarh’s Vedant Jiwani overpowered a tough challenge by Haryana’s Abhayveer Balhara to march ahead in the boys’ U-16 quarterfinals during the ongoing Roots AITA CS (7) National Rankings Championship. Jiwani recorded a (6-2, 6-7(5), 6-0) win to move into the next round. Punjab’s Abhinav Chaudhary defeated Prabh Singh (6-0, 6-2), while Punjab’s Ribhav Saroha defeated Haryana’s Shaurya Veer Balhara (6-2, 6-3). Sankalp Sachdeva also recorded an easy (6-3, 6-3) win over Mayank Bishnoi and Yash Verma defeated Bhavesh S (6-1, 6-1). TNS

Boxing team bag bronze medal

Chandigarh: A three-member Chandigarh boxing elite (senior) men’s team won a bronze medal in the 1st Raja Virbhadra Singh Memorial All-India National Boxing Championship at Rampur. The meet was organised by the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association. Kavi Kumar (54kg), Rohan (60kg) and Sawan Gill (+92kg) claimed the bronze medal. The winners won cash prizes in the tournament, which is recognised by the Boxing Federation of India. TNS

Athletics Assn to select local teams

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Athletics Association will select local teams for the upcoming 18th National Youth Athletics Championship scheduled to be held at Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium, Ajjarkad, Udupi, Karnataka, from March 10 to 12. Athletes born between January 1, 2006 and December 31, 2007 will be eligible to participate in this national meet. Athletes can visit the website www.chandigarhathletics.com for further information. Athletes who qualify the AFI entry standards norms, they can send their details along with their AFI UID and a certificate in which their performance are mentioned before March 2.

