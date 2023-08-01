Two arrested for bike thefts

Chandigarh, July 31
Two persons have been arrested by the Crime Branch of the UT police for stealing two-wheelers.
A team, led by DSP (Crime) Udaypal Singh, nabbed the suspects, identified as Rahul (19) and Kartik (19), both residents of Ram Darbar.
The police said Kartik was nabbed while riding a stolen motorcycle at Phase-I, Ram Darbar, and the other suspect was arrested at the Sector 45 market with a stolen bike.
The two motorcycles were found to be stolen from Sector 45 and Ram Darbar.
Kartik is an alcoholic and Rahul is a drug addict. “They used to steal two-wheelers and sell these at cheap rates to fulfil their needs,” said a police official.
