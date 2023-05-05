Two arrested for cheating

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Two persons have been arrested by the police for allegedly cheating a native of West Bengal on the pretext of sending his son and nephew abroad.

The complainant, Harun Mirja, alleged Gaurav, alias Pankaj, and Taspreet Singh, alias Ravi, duped him of Rs 4.43 lakh.

He said the accused neither provided visa nor returned his money. The police have registered a case at the Sector 31 police station.