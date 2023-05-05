Two arrested for cheating

Chandigarh, May 4
Two persons have been arrested by the police for allegedly cheating a native of West Bengal on the pretext of sending his son and nephew abroad.
The complainant, Harun Mirja, alleged Gaurav, alias Pankaj, and Taspreet Singh, alias Ravi, duped him of Rs 4.43 lakh.
He said the accused neither provided visa nor returned his money. The police have registered a case at the Sector 31 police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers' plea
Says demand for FIR met | Won’t monitor probe into allegatio...
No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks
Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss irritants due to West sanctions o...