Two arrested for drug trafficking in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 22

The police arrested two persons who were involved in trafficking drugs through parcels. The accused have been identified as Sonkar Baudh and Sunny Baudh, both residents of Himachal Pradesh. They were presented in court and remanded to five-day police custody.

According to information, a team from Crime Branch, Sector 19, was on September 18 conducting an investigation in the industrial area of Panchkula during the evening when they received a tip-off from a courier company about a parcel that was to be sent to Mumbai. Upon inspection, it was found that the parcel contained suspicious substances.

Charas (cannabis resin) weighing 108 gm 15 mg was found in the parcel. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act at Sector 20 Police Station.

