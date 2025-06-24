The cybercrime police have has arrested two residents of Jaipur for duping a city resident of over Rs 2.5 lakh in an online investment fraud.

The accused — Vimal Kumar (29) and Raj Kumar, alias Raju (26), —were arrested from Jaipur on June 20.

The victim, Vijayander Prasad of Dhanas, had reported that he had received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. The caller offered attractive stock investment opportunities. He was added to a WhatsApp group sharing daily trading tips. Later, the fraudsters created a personal investment portfolio in his name on a fraudulent website.

Believing the scheme to be legitimate, the complainant made three separate bank transfers, amounting to a total of Rs 2,50,000, to AU Bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. He later found himself removed from the group. When he noticed the website had vanished, he reported the matter to the police.

Police investigations revealed that one account receiving the funds belonged to Vimal Kumar, while the associated mobile number was registered in the name of Raj Kumar. Both admitted to their role in the fraud during interrogation. The police are looking for their accomplice.

The case was registered on May 6 last year under Sections 419, 420, 467, 471, and 120 of the Indian Penal Code.