Two arrested for harassing law students

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested two former PU students for harassing two law students on the campus. The police said the two first-year students were sitting on the stairs outside the UBS Department when the suspects riding a bike passed lewd comments and threatened them. A case under Sections 506 and 509 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. During investigation, Harinder Singh (28), a resident of Mullanpur, and Gagandeep Singh (28), a resident of Bathinda, were arrested and their bike seized.