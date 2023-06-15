Two arrested for Kishangarh theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

Two burglars, who had stolen about Rs 20 lakh and jewellery from a house in Kishangarh, have been nabbed by the Crime Branch of the police. Stolen jewellery and Rs 19 lakh have been recovered from them.

On May 22, Suman reported that while she had gone to her relative’s house, someone broke into her home and stole Rs 20 lakh and jewellery.

A case was registered at the IT Park police station. During investigation, the suspects, identified as Raju Singh, alias Juddi (24), and Alok Kumar (25), both residents of Dhanas colony, were arrested.

The police said both accused were drug addicts and had a tainted past. While Alok was earlier arrested in a case of robbery, Raju was held for raping a minor girl.