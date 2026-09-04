Two arrested for murder at Daria in Chandigarh

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man who was allegedly chased and rammed with vehicles following a party at a hotel in Daria on August 30. The police have also recovered the Scorpio allegedly used in the crime.

The accused, identified as Subhash (25), a resident of Zirakpur; and Monu (26), a resident of Hallo Majra; were arrested on Wednesday. A local court has granted their five-day police remand for further investigation into the matter.

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According to the First Information Report (FIR), complainant Suraj (24), a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, said his brother Pawan had gone with his friends to Hotel Legacy in Daria for a party. Monu, Subhash, Suraj, alias Jatua; Govinda, Mahavir and Malkit arrived there in a Scorpio and a Thar.

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The accused rammed the Scorpio into Pawan’s vehicle and subsequently drove the Thar at high speed towards the two brothers, striking them. Pawan was taken to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead. Suraj suffered injuries and was referred to the Postgraduate Institution of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for treatment.