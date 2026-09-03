Two arrested for murder of 24-year-old in Chandigarh, Scorpio used in crime recovered

Chandigarh Police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man who was allegedly chased and rammed with vehicles following a party at a hotel in Dariya on August 30. The police have also recovered the Scorpio allegedly used in the crime.

The accused, identified as Shubhash, 25, a resident of Zirakpur, and Monu Jaswal, 26, of Hallo Majra, were arrested on September 2. A local court has granted their five-day police remand for further investigation.

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The case was registered as FIR No. 73 on August 30 at the Industrial Area police station under Sections 190, 191(2), 191(3), 109 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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According to the FIR, complainant Suraj, 24, of New Indra Colony, Manimajra, said his brother Pawan had gone with his friends to Hotel Legacy in Dariya village for a party. Six persons—Monu alias Kandu, Subhash, Suraj alias Jatua, Govinda, Mahavir and Malkit alias Kaka—allegedly arrived there in a Scorpio bearing registration number HR-70-F-0843 and a black Thar with an alleged intention to kill them.

The complainant alleged that while he and Pawan were travelling in separate vehicles, the accused rammed the Scorpio into Pawan’s vehicle and subsequently drove the black Thar at high speed towards the two brothers, striking them. The accused then allegedly fled from the spot.

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Pawan was taken to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead. Suraj suffered injuries and was referred to the PGIMER for treatment.

During the investigation, police arrested Shubhash and Monu Jaswal and recovered the Scorpio allegedly used in the incident. The police said further investigation was underway to establish the role of the accused and others named in the FIR.

Police records show that both arrested accused had been booked in other criminal cases.

Shubhash is named in two cases registered at the Maloya police station—one under the Arms Act in April this year and another under the Arms Act and provisions of the BNS in June 2025. Monu Jaswal is named in a case registered at Police Station-31 in June 2025 under the Arms Act and provisions of the BNS.

The arrests were made by a joint team of the Industrial Area police station and the District Crime Cell under the supervision of SDPO (East) P Abinandhan, led by SHO Industrial Area Inspector Satnam Singh and DCC in-charge Inspector Jasbir Singh, with SI Satish Kumar and other personnel.