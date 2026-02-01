Two arrested for robbing elderly man

The Crime Branch, Sector 19, Panchkula, has arrested two accused for allegedly robbing an elderly man at knifepoint and recovered stolen mobile phones and weapon used in the crime.

Advertisement

The incident took place on January 23 when the victim was offered a lift in an auto-rickshaw near Amravati Mall on the pretext of being dropped at Sector 2. The accused allegedly diverted the vehicle to a secluded spot and robbed him of his purse and mobile phone. With assistance from the Cyber Cell, the accused, Akash of Bapu Dham Colony, Chandigarh, and Vijay of Baltana, Mohali, were identified. Both were already lodged in Burail Jail in another case and brought on production warrants for questioning. The police recovered two mobile phones and knife from them. The accused were sent to judicial custody.

Advertisement