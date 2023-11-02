Two arrested for smuggling heroin

Panchkula, November 1
The police have arrested two persons in a drug case.
The suspects were identified as Gopi and Shama, both residents of Kharak Mangoli.
On April 16, a team of the anti-narcotic cell had caught a woman, Rajni of the village, for allegedly possessing 6.15-gm heroin. She was re-arrested from Patiala yesterday.
During interrogation, she revealed the name of Shama, her accomplice in heroin smuggling, leading to the latter's arrest. Gopi too was arrested in the case after 8.35 gm of heroin was recovered from him.
