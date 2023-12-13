Two arrested for snatching

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Chander Pal reported his bag containing Rs 7,500, documents and other belongings was snatched at Mauli Jagran on Sunday. During investigation, two suspects, Sohit (19) and Rahul (22) of Sector 17, Panchkula, were arrested. TNS

Eight houses in Sec 47 burgled

Chandigarh: Eight IAF houses in Sector 47 have been burgled. According to the police, Wing Commander B Bhattacharya said unidentified persons reportedly stole eight water meters, three geysers, ceiling fans and kitchen sinks from the houses on Sunday. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.

