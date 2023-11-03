Two arrested for snatching in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 2

The police have arrested Shimla native Divesh and Phase 11 resident Surjit Singh (36) for snatching 30 gm of gold and 1 kg of silver jewellery and two laptops. The snatched items have been recovered from Surjit Singh.

On the complaint of Jujhar Nagar resident Mohit Kumar, a case was registered at the Balongi police station against both suspects. The duo was produced in a court which sent them to two-day police remand. Divesh already has two theft cases registered against him at the Mataur and Phase 1 police stations.

