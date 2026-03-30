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Home / Chandigarh / Two arrested for snatching mobile from senior citizen in Chandigarh park

Two arrested for snatching mobile from senior citizen in Chandigarh park

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:00 AM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested two men for snatching a mobile phone from a senior citizen in Sector 37. The victim’s mobile and the two-wheeler used in the crime have been recovered.

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The accused have been identified as Ram Babu and Rahul, both residents of Dhanas. According to the police, the incident occurred on March 27 when the complainant, a resident of Sector 37-D, was sitting on a bench in a park near the local market. While he was talking on his phone, one of the accused snatched it and fled the scene on a two-wheeler with his accomplice.

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Following the complaint, a team from the Sector 39 police station, led by SHO Ram Dayal Kumar, was constituted. Acting on technical leads, the team arrested both accused on Sunday.

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A case has been registered under the relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police stated that further investigation was underway to determine whether the accused were involved in other crimes reported in the city.

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