Chandigarh: Two arrested for snatching mobile phone at knifepoint

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

Police have arrested Pardeep of Ram Darbar and Kuldeep of Raipur Khurd for snatching a mobile at knifepoint. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.

Javed of Mauli Jagran complained that on Thursday, he visited Lucky Dhaba area for some work around 5.30 pm. Two boys came on a scooter. One of them pulled out a knife and put it on his stomach. They snatched his mobile and fled the scene. The victim noted down the number of the scooter.

A police team arrested both suspects, who are safai karamcharis, and recovered the stolen phone from them. The police also seized the knife used in the crime.

Man assaulted

Tejpal of Mauli Jagran alleged that Goli, Nishant, Tota Ram and other attacked him on the head with a pistol butt on April 9. He was admitted to the GMCH-32. A case under Sections 307, 506, 34 of the IPC and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered.

