Chandigarh: Two arrested for snatching mobile phone at knifepoint

Chandigarh, April 12
Police have arrested Pardeep of Ram Darbar and Kuldeep of Raipur Khurd for snatching a mobile at knifepoint. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.
Javed of Mauli Jagran complained that on Thursday, he visited Lucky Dhaba area for some work around 5.30 pm. Two boys came on a scooter. One of them pulled out a knife and put it on his stomach. They snatched his mobile and fled the scene. The victim noted down the number of the scooter.
A police team arrested both suspects, who are safai karamcharis, and recovered the stolen phone from them. The police also seized the knife used in the crime.
Man assaulted
Tejpal of Mauli Jagran alleged that Goli, Nishant, Tota Ram and other attacked him on the head with a pistol butt on April 9. He was admitted to the GMCH-32. A case under Sections 307, 506, 34 of the IPC and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
J&K will get statehood, time not far for Assembly poll: PM Modi in Udhampur
Dares Opposition to bring back Article 370, says Ram Temple ...
Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs from Punjab
Central election panel meets today