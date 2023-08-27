Two arrested for snatching phone

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 26

The police have arrested two Lalru residents for snatching a mobile phone from a labourer.

Complainant Akash, a resident of Mittal Palace, Lalru, stated that he worked as a labourer. Around noon on Friday, he was removing garbage from the pond near Radha Soami Satsang Bhavan, Lalru, when two unidentified bikers came and snatched his mobile phone and fled the spot.

A case was registered at the Lalru police station.

The police later arrested Amandeep Singh and Ramnish for the crime.

