Two arrested for snatching phone

Mohali, August 26
The police have arrested two Lalru residents for snatching a mobile phone from a labourer.
Complainant Akash, a resident of Mittal Palace, Lalru, stated that he worked as a labourer. Around noon on Friday, he was removing garbage from the pond near Radha Soami Satsang Bhavan, Lalru, when two unidentified bikers came and snatched his mobile phone and fled the spot.
A case was registered at the Lalru police station.
The police later arrested Amandeep Singh and Ramnish for the crime.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit
Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...
'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites
Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’
Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports
Move seen as attempt to check rising prices
Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra
MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe