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Home / Chandigarh / Two arrested for snatching women’s earring in Chandigarh

Two arrested for snatching women’s earring in Chandigarh

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:30 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested two persons for snatching a gold earring from a domestic help in Sector 44 and recovered the stolen jewellery and the scooter used in the crime.

The accused have been identified as Yashpreet Singh (18) and Kushal Walia, alias Golu (26), both residents of Burail.

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According to the police, Shiv Rani (45) was walking to work in Sector 44 around 10.40 am on Wednesday when one of the accused attacked her and snatched her gold earring before fleeing.

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Acting on her complaint, the Sector 34 police registered an FIR under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The two accused were arrested during the investigation, and the stolen earring and the scooter used in the crime were recovered.

Section 317(2) of the BNS was subsequently added to the FIR. The police said Walia was already facing cases in eight criminal matters, while Yashpreet had no previous criminal record.

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