Two arrested for stealing e-rickshaw in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 13

The police today claimed to have nabbed two persons for stealing an e-rickshaw from the road separating Sector 9 and 10 here. Those arrested have been identified as Nitish Kumar and Rahul, both residents of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.

A police spokesperson said Pramod Kumar Pandey, in his complaint to the police on March 12, had stated that he purchased an e-rickshaw on installments to earn his livelihood. He parked his e-rickshaw on the road separating Sector 9 and 10 here on March 10. He said someone took away his e-rickshaw.

A case was registered against unidentified persons at the Sector 5 police station.

The suspects were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody. The police also recovered the e-rickshaw from their possession.