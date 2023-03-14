Two arrested for stealing e-rickshaw in Panchkula

Panchkula, March 13
The police today claimed to have nabbed two persons for stealing an e-rickshaw from the road separating Sector 9 and 10 here. Those arrested have been identified as Nitish Kumar and Rahul, both residents of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.
A police spokesperson said Pramod Kumar Pandey, in his complaint to the police on March 12, had stated that he purchased an e-rickshaw on installments to earn his livelihood. He parked his e-rickshaw on the road separating Sector 9 and 10 here on March 10. He said someone took away his e-rickshaw.
A case was registered against unidentified persons at the Sector 5 police station.
The suspects were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody. The police also recovered the e-rickshaw from their possession.
