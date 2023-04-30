Two arrested for stealing truck in Pinjore

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 29

The police arrested two persons for allegedly stealing a tipper from a crusher site in Pinjore here.

The suspects have been identified as Abhishek and Mohit, both residents of Fatehpur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

The police spokesman said Ramanpreet, a resident of Karanpur near Pinjore, in his complaint to the police, stated that he had parked his tipper near Charnia village in Pinjore. He said the next day, he received a message from the crusher that the tipper was missing from the site. He accused the two suspects, who worked for him as drivers, of stealing the tipper from the crusher site.

A case under Section 381 of the IPC was registered against them at the Pinjore police station. The two suspects were arrested on Friday and produced in court today, which remanded them in judicial custody. The police has recovered the stolen tipper.