Two arrested for theft

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 7

The local police today claimed to have arrested two persons for stealing iron plates from a bitumen plant.

The suspects were identified as Sahil, a resident of Bhagwanpur village, and Gursewak, a resident of Nayagaon village in Barwala area of the district.

In his complaint to the police, Sanju, a resident of Babkakpur village in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh and presently residing at Inderpal and Company Bitumen Plant at Natwal village in Raipur Rani, stated that he, along with his driver, was going to the market to purchase some items when they noticed two men jumping from a wall of the plant and making off with two iron plates on a motorcycle.

A case under Section 454 and 380 of the IPC was registered at the Raipur Rani police station. The police later arrested the suspects. They were produced in court today, which remanded them in judicial custody.