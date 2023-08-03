Two arrested in NDPS cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

Two persons have been arrested by the police under the NDPS Act. The police arrested one person, named Meenu, alias Mandeep (30), a resident of Bhatinda, while possessing 10.42 grams of heroin.

The police said the accused was nabbed at Khuda Lahora. A case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station.

In the other case, the District Crime Cell (DCC) arrested Ashish Thakur (32), a resident of Solan, Himachal Pradesh, with 173.16 grams charas. He was held near the Kishangarh chowk. A case has been registered at the IT Park police station against him.