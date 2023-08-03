Two arrested in NDPS cases

Chandigarh, August 2
Two persons have been arrested by the police under the NDPS Act. The police arrested one person, named Meenu, alias Mandeep (30), a resident of Bhatinda, while possessing 10.42 grams of heroin.
The police said the accused was nabbed at Khuda Lahora. A case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station.
In the other case, the District Crime Cell (DCC) arrested Ashish Thakur (32), a resident of Solan, Himachal Pradesh, with 173.16 grams charas. He was held near the Kishangarh chowk. A case has been registered at the IT Park police station against him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6
44 FIRs for attack on yatra | DGP announces SITs | Vigilante...
Opposition to President: 'PM must address Parliament on Manipur'
Submits memorandum seeking road map for peace
Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies
Units found wanting to face the music, says Mandaviya
Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners
A political decision, claims Kapil Sibal