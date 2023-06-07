Two arrested in vehicle theft case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

The UT police arrested three persons and recovered two motorcycles from their possession. A team led by Inspector Neeraj Sarna, SHO of the Mani Majra police station, nabbed Sahil Baweja (25), a resident of Muktsar Sahib, at a naka laid at the NAC while riding a Yamaha R15 bike bearing a fake registration number.

The police said Sahil claimed that he didn’t have the documents of the vehicle. While issuing challan, the police found that the registration number of the motorcycle was in the name of Manjit Singh, a resident of Sector 56.

The police contacted the owner who revealed that his bike was parked at his house only. During further verification, the police found that the bike seized by them was stolen from Sector 15 in January 2022.

On questioning, Sahil revealed that he saw an advertisement on Facebook regarding spare parts of Yamaha R15 being put on sale. Sahil contacted other two accused, identified as Arjunjeet Singh (19) and Rakesh (19), both residents of Nayagoan.

The police said the two accused told Sahil that they had the motorcycle and could sell the same to him. Sahil, however, decided to exchange his Yamaha FX bike with the stolen motorcycle.

The police said the accused exchanged the motorcycle. The trio then decided to affix a fake number on the Yamaha R15. The other two accused had also been arrested.

“We are verifying whether the Yamaha FX bike is also stolen from somewhere,” said a police official.