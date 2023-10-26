Two arrested under Arms Act

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Gurpreet Singh and Amitpal Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur, were arrested with one countrymade pistol and 10 cartridges near Kajheri village on Tuesday. TNS

45.17-gm heroin seized, 2 held

Chandigarh: The police arrested Karanveer Singh (26) of Ballo Majra and Suresh Kumar (42) of Baltana with 45.17 gm of heroin near Sector 41 on Tuesday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

Youth stabbed at Mani Majra

Chandigarh: Faisal alleged four persons stabbed him at Shivalik Garden, Mani Majra, on Monday. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital and later referred to the PGI. TNS

Subsidy on solar power pumps

Panchkula: The Department of New and Renewable Energy, Haryana, will provide solar power pumps, ranging from 3 to 10 HP, to the farmers of the state at 75% subsidy. A farmer who wants to install the solar water pumping system can apply online on Saral Haryana till November 7. Giving information in this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal said solar power pumps would be given only to those farmers who irrigated under micro-irrigation programme such as drip irrigation or fountain irrigation scheme. This year’s target beneficiaries would be selected on the basis of the family’s annual income and land holding.

