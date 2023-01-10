Chandigarh: Two arrested with 10 stolen motorcycles

Chandigarh, January 9
The crime branch of the police today claimed to have arrested two vehicle thieves and recovered 10 motorcycles (Bullet), five of which were stolen from the city.
The suspects have been identified as Gulshan (28) and Harpreet Singh (19), both residents of Ferozepur district. The police said they had information that the suspects were involved in vehicle thefts, following which they were nabbed from their native place.
During investigation, 10 motorcycles, stolen from Chandigarh and Mohali, were recovered on their disclosure. The police said the suspects revealed that they had sold four stolen motorcycles to Aman, who was lodged in the Ferozepur jail in a UAPA case.
Aman will be brought here on production warrant for the recovery of the stolen motorcycles. The police said Gulshan was earlier arrested by the Punjab Police in three cases of vehicle theft and one registered under the NDPS Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...