Two arrested with 2 firearms, four rounds

Chandigarh, November 18
The Crime Branch of UT police has arrested two youths for possessing a pistol and a revolver along with four live cartridges.
A team led by Inspector Rajiv Kumar nabbed the two — Rohin (23) and Gaurav Kumar, alias Bharat (23), both residents of Sector 25 — from a colony in the sector.
The police said they had information about the two suspects carrying illegal weapons.
A country-made pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered from Rohin, while a country-made revolver and two cartridges were seized from Gaurav.
A case under the Arms Act has been registered against them at the Sector 11 police station.
Rohin is facing five cases of burglary, rioting and house theft, while Gaurav has two cases registered against him in Chandigarh.
