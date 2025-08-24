DT
PT
Chandigarh

Two arrested with 5kg opium in Lalru

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:25 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
The police arrested two Jharkhand-based youths after recovering 5kg opium from them in Lalru. SP Saurav Jindal and Dera Bassi DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said, "Ranchi natives Santosh Kumar Singh and Rocky Singh were arrested on National Highway. Both have criminal background. Santosh has five criminal cases while Rocky has one against him. They were smuggling the contraband to sell it in tricity."

The accused have been sent to a two-day remand.

