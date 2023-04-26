Two arrested with 9.2-kg poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 25

The police nabbed two persons with 9.208 kg of poppy husk on Zirakpur-Panchkula border yesterday. The suspects have been identified as Rohit and Jasbir Singh, both residents of Devi Nagar village, Sector 3, here.

The police had received a tip-off that Rohit and Jasbir were ferrying poppy husk on a truck. A police team set up a naka on Zirakpur-Panchkula border and recovered the contraband under the supervision of the NDPS Nodal Officer, Sub-Inspector Surinder Kumar. Both were produced before the court today that sent Jasbir to judicial custody and Rohit to police custody for one day.