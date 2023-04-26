Two arrested with 9.2-kg poppy husk

Panchkula, April 25
The police nabbed two persons with 9.208 kg of poppy husk on Zirakpur-Panchkula border yesterday. The suspects have been identified as Rohit and Jasbir Singh, both residents of Devi Nagar village, Sector 3, here.
The police had received a tip-off that Rohit and Jasbir were ferrying poppy husk on a truck. A police team set up a naka on Zirakpur-Panchkula border and recovered the contraband under the supervision of the NDPS Nodal Officer, Sub-Inspector Surinder Kumar. Both were produced before the court today that sent Jasbir to judicial custody and Rohit to police custody for one day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Akali patriarch dies at 95
Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...
Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis
Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...
India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines
Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...