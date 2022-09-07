Two arrested with charas in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested two persons, including an 80-year-old man, for allegedly possessing 1.10-kg charas. Accused Yograj (80), a resident of Mandi district, and Shiv Kumar (44) of Panchkula were nabbed near the Mani Majra motor market. A case has been registered at Mani Majra police station. TNS

Immigration agent booked

Chandigarh: The police have booked Saurabh Sharma, a resident of Mohali, for allegedly duping a Delhi resident. Complainant Sanjeev Chadha claimed he had come in contact with Sharma, who reportedly introduced himself as an immigration consultant, through a friend. The complainant paid him Rs 5.50 lakh for arranging work permit for Canada. The accused, however, neither provide permit nor return the money. A case has been registered. TNS

Man booked for making fake a/c

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has been booked for creating a fake Instagram account of a girl. The complainant, a Sector 38 resident, reported someone created a fake Instagram account of his daughter and sent unauthorised images and messages. A case under Section 509 of the IPC and Sections 66-C and 67 of IT Act has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. TNS

P’kula cops nab 6 POs this month

Panchkula: In a special drive against the accused who violated court orders, the Panchkula police nabbed six proclaimed offenders (POs) in the first week of September. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Surinder Pal Singh said 20 accused were arrested in July this year and 17 were arrested in August. TNS

CNGA walk away with cricket title

Chandigarh: Cricket with Nagesh Gupta Academy (CNGA) defeated deviated DAV Cricket Academy by 90 runs to win the 2nd Dinesh Verma Memorial U-19 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, CNGA lads posted 165/9 in 40 overs. Pratham Sodhi (65), Aryan Bansal (28), Ishmeet Singh (21), Yuvraj Thakur (13) and Abhimanyu (13) were the main run scorers for the side. Vimal Singh claimed a five-wicket haul, while Sahil Kumar, Ikjot Singh, Sohail and Ramesh Gurliya claimed one wicket each for the bowling side. In reply, DAV Cricket Academy was bundled out for 75 runs. Kavya Goyal was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed five wickets, while Rishit Saini claimed two for the bowling side. Paras, Yuvraj Thakur and Kamal Muni took one wicket each.

