Two arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh,OCtober 15

A Nayagaon youth was arrested with heroin at IT Park on Friday.

The police apprehended Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, 23, and recovered 300 gm of heroin and Rs 50,200 from him. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the IT Park police station.

In another case, the police arrested a Kajheri resident, Parveen Garg, 22, and recovered 23.5 gm of heroin from him near Kajheri on Friday. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.