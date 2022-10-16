Two arrested with heroin

Chandigarh,OCtober 15
A Nayagaon youth was arrested with heroin at IT Park on Friday.
The police apprehended Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, 23, and recovered 300 gm of heroin and Rs 50,200 from him. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the IT Park police station.
In another case, the police arrested a Kajheri resident, Parveen Garg, 22, and recovered 23.5 gm of heroin from him near Kajheri on Friday. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.
