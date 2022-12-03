Two arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested by the police under NDPS Act. One of the suspects, Rohit, alias Tota, a resident of Mohali, was nabbed with 7.23 grams of heroin at Maloya. Another suspect, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested with 11.54 grams of heroin at Sector 38. TNS

Ex-GMCH doctor dies by ‘suicide’

Mohali: A retired woman doctor reportedly died after falling off the fifth floor of a housing society in Sector 90 on Thursday. The deceased, Dr Ravinder Kaur, was unmarried and lived alone. The police have recovered a suicide note from the house, in which she has not blamed anyone for her death. Her only kin (brother) lived in the US. He will arrive soon and further action will be taken after his statement. Dr Ravinder Kaur, a gynaecologist, retired from the GMCH-32. TNS

City resident duped of Rs 3L

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 15 was duped of Rs 3 lakh by a fraudster. Mohanjit Singh reported that an unidentified person cheated him on the pretext of updating his PAN card. A case has been registered by the cybercrime police station. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched a mobile phone from a man. Amit Kumar reported that the suspects snatched his phone at Govindpura in Mani Majra. A case has been registered. TNS

Girl child found dead in Sec 20

Chandigarh: The body of a girl child was found in bushes near the police colony in Sector 20. The police said initially, it appeared to be a foetus, but later, doctors confirmed that it was a baby. The police said the exact facts would be known after post-mortem. A passerby informed the police about the body.

15 UT doctors transferred

Chandigarh: The Health Department has ordered the transfer of 15 doctors to various health and wellness centres of the city. The orders were issued by the Director, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Suman Singh. Some of the doctors had been posted at one particular facility since 2008. TNS

PGI Professor bags award

Chandigarh: Prof Kusum Sharma, Department of Medical Microbiology, PGI, has won the prestigious Prof AN Chakrabarty Memorial Prize 2022. This award is given by the Indian Society of Medical Microbiology for the best published research in the field of mycobacteriology (tuberculosis). It was presented at the National Conference of Microbiology (Microcon 2022) held recently at Bhubaneswar. TNS

#Mohali