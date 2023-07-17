Two arrested with heroin

Chandigarh, July 16
Two persons have been arrested by the district crime cell (DCC) of the Chandigarh police with heroin. Manjeet (26) of Sector 80, Sohana, was arrested with 16.26 gram of heroin near Government College, Sector 42. In the other incident, Veekaran Sharma (28) of Sector 42 was held at Sector 40 with 11.08 gram of heroin. Separate cases have been registered at Sector 36 and Sector 39.
