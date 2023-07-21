Two arrested with heroin

Chandigarh, July 20
Two drug peddlers have been arrested with heroin in separate cases.
The police said Vijay Kumar (34), a resident of Badh Majra, Mohali, was arrested at Sector 56 with 22.21 grams of heroin. A case against him has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. In the other case, Robin, alias Roma (24), a resident of Ferozepur, was nabbed near the grain market chowk in Maloya with 60.43 grams of heroin. He has been booked in an NDPS case at the Maloya police station.
Cops said the suspects used to purchase drugs from Amritsar and Ferozepur and sell these to addicts in the tricity.
