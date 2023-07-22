Two arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

The police have arrested two persons while they were possessing a total of 55.17-gram heroin in separate cases. One of the suspect, who is a resident of Kaithal, supplied drugs to students of Panjab University and colleges.

The crime branch of the UT police arrested Kuldeep Sharma (23), a resident of Kaithal, near the Government College, Sector 11, with 36.17 grams of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Sector 11 police station.

The police claimed Kuldeep sold drugs to students of the PU, DAV College, Sector 10; PGGC, Sector 11, etc.

The interrogation of the suspect revealed that he was in touch with Sudeep Pahal, who is lodged in the Burail jail in a murder case. Sudeep told him about a drug peddler, Gopi, a resident of Ferozepur, who provided the suspect with the drugs.

In the other case, Kashish Khurana (25), a resident of Sector 23, was arrested near the Children Traffic Park in Sector 23 with 19 grams of heroin. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

#Kaithal #Panjab University Chandigarh