Two arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two drug peddlers have been arrested with a total of 58.92 grams of heroin. Gurmeet Singh (27) of Jalandhar district was nabbed by a team of Crime Branch near the Sector 45 market with 50.95-gram heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. Karan Singh of Mauli Complex was arrested near Makhan Majra and 7.97 grams of heroin recovered from him. He has been booked at the Mauli Jagran police station.