Two arrested with heroin in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested a Sector 26 resident, Rahul, 22, and recovered 26-gm heroin from his possession near Butterfly Park in Sector 26 on Friday. In another case, a Sector 49 resident, Raju Singh, 30, was arrested after the police recovered 265 gm of heroin from him near the Sukhna Lake to Kishangarh Road. The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to three-day police remand. TNS

Passersby foil robbery

Chandigarh: Passersby nabbed a Mani Majra resident, Yuvraj Saini, 23, while he was trying to rob Mohd Akbar, a resident of Sector 29, of his auto at knifepoint near Bank Colony, Sector 30, on Friday. He was handed over to the police. A case has been registered. TNS

Snatchers make off with phones

Chandigarh: Three bike-borne youths sped away after snatching two mobile phones from Kajheri resident Rohit and his friend near Sector 42 on Thursday. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. In another incident, a Sector 56 resident, Akash, lost his phone to robbers. The complainant alleged that four unidentified persons snatched his mobile phone at knifepoint near a slip road in Sector 56. TNS

School holds Annual function

Chandigarh: CL DAV Public School, Panchkula, celebrated its annual day function for the junior wing with fervour. Dr Ashish Gupta, Director, Department of Neurosurgery, Max Hospital, Mohali and Malvika Kapoor, Life and Happiness Coach, RC Jeewan, BC Josan, and Vijay Kumar were special guests. Dressed in different costumes, tiny tots entralled the audience with their performances. Rhythmic yoga event was also organised on the occasion. TNS

Akshita, Shreya win quiz

Chandigarh: To mark Constitution Day celebrations, a quiz competition was organized on Saturday at Dr B R Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali, under the able guidance of Director Principal Dr Bhavneet Bharti, who emphasised on the importance of creating awareness on the salient features of the Constitution to honour and acknowledge the contribution of founding fathers of the Constitution. The 1st position was bagged by Ist year students Akshita and Shreya and the IInd position was bagged by Jasmine ane Smriti. TNS

Kabaddi c’ship from Nov 28

Chandigarh: The Amateur Circle Kabaddi Federation of India (regd) and the Punjab Amateur Circle Kabaddi Association (regd) will organise the 31st Senior National Circle Kabaddi Championship from November 28 to 30 at the Panjab University football ground. The matches will be played on a league-cum- knockout basis. Teams of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Behar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Rajasthan will participate in the event. During the championship, the Indian men team will be selected for the international matches in Pakistan. A technical official clinic will also be conducted during the championship. TNS

3 claim joint lead in chess

Chandigarh: Anubhav Tuknayat, Pratyaksh Goel and Vedant Garg claimed joint lead at the end of the 5th round in the 32nd Chandigarh Chess Championship. It is being organised by the Chandigarh Chess Association to select a team of four players to represent the city in the forthcoming MPL Senior National Chess Championship - 2022 in New Delhi, starting from December 22. Tuknayat, Goel and Garg scored 4½ points each, followed by Aryan Arora (4 points), Aaditya Singla, Abhinav Bansal, Swastik Singhal, Armaan Sharma, Kamya Kumari and Nagpal Tejas at 3½ points each.

Constitution Day celebrated

Chandigarh: The Department of Alumni Relations, Department of Geography, Department of Public Administration, Dept of Statistics, University Institute of Pharmaceutical Studies, Centre for Human Rights and Duties, Department of Gandhian and Peace Studies and Department of Laws organised various activities to observe the Constitution Day. —TNS